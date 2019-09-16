CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Corpus Christi police, an officer was near the Motel Six on Ennis Joslin and SPID when she spotted a vehicle reported stolen last week.

Police say when the officer approached the car three men got out and ran off. Officers chased after them on foot and a short while later they arrested two 18-year old men and a 17-year old.

Police say they got in touch with the owner of the vehicle who eventually came to pick it up.

The three men's identities have not been released, but police did say all three were taken to the Nueces County Jail and will be charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.

