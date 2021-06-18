Three of seven rural Nueces County engineering projects completed by Marines

Both roads and drainage are being worked on by the Marines with the help of Nueces County Public Works.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The engineering mission of Operation Health and Wellness includes seven projects in total. So far, there are three that are completely done.

"Last time we talked, we were at the South end of the county where they were getting started over there," said Joe A. Gonzalez, a Nueces County Commissioner. "We're at the North end of the county now".

Both roads and drainage are being worked on by the Marines with the help of Nueces County Public Works. Juan Pimentel is the County Engineer. He said the seven project locations were chosen two years ago and were long over-due an upgrade.

"The water can get out faster from some of these subdivisions," said Pimentel, "and also from some of these areas that are farmlands where they're having issues with water standing in their crops".

He said over-all, this mission costs about six million dollars, but the County only had to pay for half of it because of the partnership with the military so, it's a win win.

"We're assisting them how to use some of this equipment and how to operate the equipment and at the same time, we're learning also how to manage their personnel to make sure that the work is being done efficiently and correct," Pimentel added.

The Marines are on track to finishing the rest of the projects and in total, would have completed five miles of road work and over 10,000 feet of ditch work.

