Corpus Christi (KIII News) — This month's ArtWalk in downtown Corpus Christi features a very colorful three-part exhibit featuring work by three different artists.

The exhibit is so large it takes up three rooms.

It can be found at Art Gallery 333. The owners, Ray and Liz Figueroa were approached by artists Lori Edwards, Mayra Zamora and Sandra Gonzalez to house their pieces, and the Figueroa's said it was a no-brainer.

"We really love their artwork and we just figured their artwork works really well together, so the three of them in one exhibit made a lot of sense," the Figueroas said.

Although the artists use different mediums, from coffee filters and chicken wire to acrylic paint and canvas, they do share something in common.

"The thing that brings us together is that we love color. That's the one thing you can always say, that that's the cohesion in the group exhibition is the use of color," artist Mayra Zamora said.

The exhibit does not lack drama. Artist Lori Edwards said she wants people to be immersed in her art.

"We all focus with the viewer interaction and we want the reactions from the viewer, and we all focus on more happy things in our lives," Edwards said.

