Three people rescued from McGee Beach after their car went into the water, officials say

They were all taken to a nearby hospital. Two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people were rescued from the water near McGee Beach, Saturday evening.

A Corpus Christi Public Information Officer told 3NEWS that police were called out just before 7 p.m. for reports of a car going into the water.

Officers and EMS were able to rescue three people from the bay, and they were all taken to a nearby hospital. Two are in critical condition and one is in stable condition.

Officials said the dive team is checking the water right now in an effort to make sure that no one else was left behind in the water.

Police believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.