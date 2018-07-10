Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday, The University of Texas Marine Science Institute’s Amos Rehabilitation Keep (ARK) conducted a sea turtle release.

The release took place at mile marker 35 on Tony Amos Beach.

One turtle was a green sea turtle, and the two others were loggerhead turtles.

The ARK took in the green sea turtle because it suffered from dehydration after being stuck in the South Jetty rocks. And the loggerheads were being nursed back to health after having a bacteria infection.

