REFUGIO, Texas — A high-speed chase near Refugio has come to an end after spikes were deployed.

According to officials, the Sugarland Express, DPS Troopers, Refugio and San Patricio County Sheriffs chased a stolen car along U.S. 77, just 10 miles north of Refugio.

Police say the chase ended after officers were able to deploy a spike strip that brought the Ford sedan to a halt on U.S. 77, north of Sinton.

According to officers, three suspects were taken into custody, and they will be booked into the Refugio County Jail with unknown charges.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:







