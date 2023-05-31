Three suspects arrested in connection to multiple golf cart thefts in Port Aransas

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, police got a call from a worker at the Sea Sands Condominiums. The man reported his golf cart had been stolen and saw who took it.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three suspected golf cart thieves are now in jail on a number of felony charges after being caught in Port Aransas.

Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, police got a call from a maintenance worker at the Sea Sands Condominiums on Eleventh Street.

The man reported his golf cart had been stolen and saw who took it. Police responded to the area and in just a few minutes, were able to find two of the 18-year-old thieves.

Shortly after, they arrested an 18-year-old woman in connection to a total of seven golf carts stolen around town.

