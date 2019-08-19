PORT ARANSAS, Texas — A three-year-old boy who drowned in the waters of Port Aransas, Texas, over the weekend has been identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to authorities, three-year-old Harrison Miller died from an apparent drowning around 10 a.m. Sunday between Mile Markers 2 and 3 in Port Aransas. The Port Aransas Police Department said emergency crews administered CPR on the boy as soon as they arrived and he was taken to Bay Area Hospital where he died.

According to the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office, the boy was from Minnesota.

