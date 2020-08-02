CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some Coastal Bend businesses on Everhart have recently become a favorite target for thieves.

"We take a lot of pride in this shop, and it frustrates us when items are being stolen because this is like a second home to us, too," said Autumn Hensiek, manager of Threads.

According to Hensiek, shoplifting has become a daily occurrence for them. Every once in a while, they get lucky and catch someone in the act.

"A young man who had put on a pair of our jeans under his jeans, so we were able to catch him," Hensiek said.

Hensiek says it's unfortunate to see costumers taking advantage of Threads.

"Just cause you to come in here with your hamper or basket full of items to sell doesn't mean we're not paying attention to what you're trying to walk out with that hamper," Hensiek said.

Threads aren't the only store dealing with thieves. A few weeks ago, several suspects smashed out the windows at First Cash Pawn and ripped off a jewelry display.

Hensiek says thieves can run--but they can't hide.

"If you steal from us, we're going to find out. Whether it's while you're still physically here at the shop or it's after, and we gotta make sure that you're not allowed back in anymore," Hensiek said. "Just self reflect and ask yourself why you feel the need to come in here, to threads, and steal from us."

