Premont (KIII News) — The Premont Independent School District is delaying the start of classes for Thursday due to dangerous road conditions for much of the town.

Classes for Thursday will begin at 10 a.m., and the district said County buses would start running at 8:30 a.m.

Eastside city buses will start at 9:15 a.m. and the west side buses will begin running at 9:30 a.m.

According to the district, classes for students at Texas A&M University Kingsville will be at their regular time.

