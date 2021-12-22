Thursday, Friday expected to be busiest travel days at Corpus Christi International Airport

Officials expected a rush at the airport between 5-7 a.m. and again between 1-2 p.m. on both days.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the latest COVID-19 surge happening around the country, the number of people who plan to travel for Christmas and New Years will reach pre-pandemic levels according to experts.

AAA said nearly 335,000 Texans will be flying, and while there are no major cancellations or delays to report, the TSA did announce this week that it expects to screen nearly 30 million people at airports across the country within the next two weeks.

So how should you prepare for the holiday rush?

While it may have looked calm Wednesday afternoon at the Corpus Christi International Airport, those planning to fly in or out of the airport on Thursday or Friday may want to plan ahead. Officials said those will be the busiest travel days.

"Today is going to go out full, tomorrow is looking 100% load factors as well," CCIA Aviation Director Kevin Smith said. "Just a busy busy time for us."

Smith said this year's holiday travel numbers are comparable to last year in the height of the pandemic.

"Last December we did really well. We were way ahead of the national average. We did lose a couple of flights this December, so we will have less seats but more passengers," Smith said. "We are really full."

According to Smith, there is an average of 14 flights taking place each day at the CCIA, and that includes aircrafts of different sizes.

There are a couple of rush hours that take place.

"Early morning, like 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., it's really busy," Smith said. "There will be a line at the checkpoint."

Smith said they typically see another rush around 1-2 p.m. This is because all three air carriers are taking off at almost the same time.

Travelers we caught up with said they were pleased with their holiday travel experience at the CCIA.

"Coming in and out of this airline is so convenient," one traveler said. "Some of the bigger cities have a lot more traffic so it's hectic."

Smith encourages those holiday travelers to come prepared.

"Plan ahead. Get out here a little early and enjoy our music, restaurants and facilities," Smith said.

And remember, masks are mandatory both in the terminal and in the air.

