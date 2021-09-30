Thursdays rain pour resulted in flash flooding, emergency crews assisted residents

In Northwest Crossing, streets became impassable prompting Corpus Christi fire fighters to block off entry to the neighborhood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday's downpour that moved through the area ended up causing quite the headache for folks in the northwest part of the city.

In fact, in one Annaville neighborhood near I-37 and Rand Morgan, rescue crews had to be called in as drivers suddenly found themselves surrounded by rising water.

The storm caused flash flooding that quickly filled city streets.

Some drivers were able to push through the water while others ended up stuck.

"It only rained for an hour, and you see a car stalled out up the block," said resident Brandon Chavez.

In Northwest Crossing, streets became impassable prompting Corpus Christi fire fighters to block off entry to the neighborhood.

"In a matter of minutes, boom there was flooding," said Mark Kellogg.

The flooding happened just as parents were trying to pick up their kids from TM Intermediate which created a traffic nightmare.

"I have children at this school we're kind of stranded right now waiting to pick them up," said Kellogg.

Emergency crews were able to help folks who found themselves stranded in the middle of it all.

Some parents were forced to leave their cars and chose to walk through the knee-deep flood water to reach their kids.

"When it rains hard it will flood, but nothing like this," said nearby resident Tiffany Morales.