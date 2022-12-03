TICA Cat Show comes to Corpus Christi

Cat fanciers from across the country, and around the world, came out to show off their fancy cats!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Omni Bayfront Hotel welcomed some furry friends this weekend.

It was the International Feline Showcase and cat fanciers from across the country, and around the world, came out to show off their fancy cats!

Fate Mays, Local Cat Club President, discussed the event and his plans. "Our association recognizes 72 different breeds. All breeds have a written standard, there's 18 different judges. Our club has always partnered with the local Cattery no-kill cat shelter and we always make a donation to them. Instead of a stipend to the judge, we give something to benefit the local Cattery as well."

While traditional judging took place throughout the weekend, Friday included a Spring Break Pajama Party where Judges awarded a grand prize for the wildest outfit.

Rebecca Koester, Mansfield, Texas cat owner, really enjoyed her weekend. "It is so much fun and they've organized it so well in a beautiful location, so it's been a great time. I firmly believe that there really aren't people who dislike cats, there are just people who don't know cats. So to come here, folks come in and take a look at the cats, hold them, pet them, and see how excited they are. There's no feeling like it because I love cats, lifelong cat lover, love dogs too, but it makes me feel very good."

The event also welcomed donations to the International Feline Showcase, the South Central Region, and the Jim Becknell Fund.

