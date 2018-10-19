Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Friday was the last day to line up and register for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, which provides clothing and toys to children in need on Christmas; but if you missed the deadline, don't worry.

You can still contact the Salvation Army to see if they can put you on the list. However, you need to do so as soon as possible because all of the Angel Tree tags need to be put into the system. Once that's done, people will be able to pick a child to shop for.

"We want to make sure that people who would not have a Christmas normally have a chance this year," Capt. Patrick Gesner said. "We don't want any kid on Christmas Day not having presents to open or not having clothes to wear."

If you still want to sign up or sponsor an Angel Tree, give the Salvation Army a call or visit their website at www.salvationarmytexas.org/corpuschristi.

