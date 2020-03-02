CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has a timeline for Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum who died Friday night.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m., McCollum noticed two cars racing on State Highway 358 while he was on the feeder road.

McCollum drove onto the highway to stop one of the speeding cars. Two marked police cars came to backup McCollum.

A Corpus Christi Police Department officers were out of the units during the traffic stop. 26-year-old Brandon Portillo hit the two marked cars and two officers killing officer McCollum and severely injuring officer Michael Love.

