Tiny Adventures 1st annual easter egg hunt

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tiny Adventures had their 1st easter egg hunt Sunday, April 2. Little ones had a blast as they are secured their eggs.
Elaine Villarreal is the owner of Tiny Adventures, she spoke with 3NEWS and explained her inspirations.
"I have a 20-month year old daughter who really inspired me to do this. It's wonderful to have something like this, so toddlers and preschoolers can come out." Villarreal said, "There's not much like this anywhere else for kids who are young. Usually, they are mixed in with the older kids."
Today's easter hunt event was fully indoors and a great success.
