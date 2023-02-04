x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Tiny Adventures 1st annual easter egg hunt

Owner of Tiny Adventures explains how her 20-month year old daughter inspired her to create the event.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tiny Adventures had their 1st easter egg hunt Sunday, April 2. Little ones had a blast as they are secured their eggs.

Elaine Villarreal is the owner of Tiny Adventures, she spoke with 3NEWS and explained her inspirations.

"I have a 20-month year old daughter who really inspired me to do this. It's wonderful to have something like this, so toddlers and preschoolers can come out." Villarreal said, "There's not much like this anywhere else for kids who are young. Usually, they are mixed in with the older kids."

Today's easter hunt event was fully indoors and a great success.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

Before You Leave, Check This Out