Tiny home community opening in Aransas Pass

The park will host a grand opening Saturday from 2-7 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A tiny home community is about to open up in Aransas Pass.

Amanda Short developed the Beloved Garden Tiny Home Community & RV Park so people like her mother, who has had a disability for almost 20 years, can still still maintain their independence.

Each resident will have to choose and commit to something they want to give back to the community.

Short told 3NEWS that the project has taken a long time to get to this point.

"Here, I do want people to contribute," she said. "I'm not going to tell you which gifts God gave you. How you're supposed to contribute, or how often. Because that's not my place, you'll figure it out. Sometimes it's just knowing your neighbors are going through a hard time."

