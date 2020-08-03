CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department and the Nueces County Sheriff's Office participated in Thursday night's Tip-a-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse.

Thanks to everyone's generosity, they were able to raise a total of $2,539 for Special Olympics Texas.

Organizers stated,"this was all made possible through the generous donations from our amazing community. Thank you to both CCPD and the Special Olympics for allowing us to participate. And a huge thank you to our wonderful community for coming together to make this a huge success!"

Special Olympics Texas -Corpus Christi area serves more than 2,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities in 15 counties including Kingsville, Beeville, and Victoria.

For more information on the Special Olympics Texas -Corpus Christi, visit their website.

