CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 has taken the way Americans choose to educate their children -- and forced a new method.

"We as parents have had to become teachers and at home educators," said Dr. Gregory Mattingly.

Dr. Gregory Mattingly is an Associate Clinical Professor at Washington University School of Medicine. He says in order for children with ADHD to thrive and continue learning, they need a positive learning environment, starting with these simple steps:

"Try to get rid of outside noises, make sure the environment where they're sitting is free of visual distractions, so maybe set them at a dining room table, somewhere where there's not a lot of clutter," said Dr. Gregory Mattingly.



With all distractions and clutter out of the way, "start your at-home learning-environment where you get up at a certain time, you eat breakfast, and then you start your day at a consistent time with your child," added Dr. Gregory Mattingly.

Dr. Mattingly says schedule the entire day and have a system - - like children do when they’re at school.

"Start with a subject that your child enjoys, something they're successful with something they look forward to. Work your way through those chunks, to where the hardest subjects are at around 10:30 in the morning," says Dr. Gregory Mattingly.

And constantly applaud your child when they get through different tasks.

"If you run around the house with your hair on fire, your children are going to run around the house with their hair on fire. If you blow up and raise your voice and tell your kid to get calm, they're going to blow up in response and get frustrated," adds Dr. Gregory Mattingly.

Dr. Mattingly wants to remind parents right now is a stressful time for everyone, so don’t forget to pat yourself on the back every so often, because you’re not alone.

"So right now is the time as a parent, you have to take a deep breath, you have to approach your child calmly. You have to break the day into chunks, give positive affirmation, give affirmation to your child, and take time to give affirmation to yourself and if you do that, you'll see that your children will mirror that behavior back to you," says Dr. Mattingly.