Advice to keep you safe this Memorial Day weekend in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Law enforcement and first responders are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend from extra patrolling on the roads to the beach.

"In the state of Texas," said Sargent Nathan Brandley, a Texas Highway Patrol. "We have such a large population that throughout the entire state, we haven't had a deathless day since 2000".

The road can be a dangerous place when other factors are in play like drinking and driving, not wearing a seatbelt or speeding. These are just a few things State Troopers and Police Officers are always looking for, and especially during holidays like Memorial Day.

He said the hardest part of the job is when a life is lost because of something that could have been avoided.

"It's the worst news that you can give to somebody, I mean, you're gonna change somebody's world within seconds, and so it has to be taken seriously," said Brandley.

And for folks hitting the beach, staying away from structures like jetties and piers is the safest bet.

"Definitely don't want to get next to the rocks," said Quinn Hendrick, a local surfer. "One, they're hard, they're sharp, they're nasty, there's all kinds of fishhooks and stuff on them, but then that current as well. You find yourself in it, it'll take you the whole length of the jetty in a matter of moments".

Even though we might not hear about it too often, surfers often have to jump into rescue mode when swimmers get caught by rip currents.

"Last year, we had an incident on the South Jetties, had a lot of my friends who were like right there. The other day, a surfer kind of the first one on spot, but for everyone lifesaving one that you hear about, there's probably 15-20 that go by unheard of," Hendrick added.

For swimmers who do find themselves battling the current underwater, here are few tips to keep in mind:

"Float don't fight," said Fire Chief Dale Scott. "You're gonna wear yourself, so either swim parallel to the shore or tread water until you get out of the rip current".