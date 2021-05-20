Gas saving tips as the summer season approaches

According to the American Automobile Association, there is expected to be a 60% jump in Texas travelers compared to this time last year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With COVID restrictions easing, many will likely be anxious to get out on the road again to celebrate the unofficial kick-off to summer: Memorial Day Weekend (May 28-31).

According to the American Automobile Association, there is expected to be a 60-percent jump in Texas travelers compared to this time last year. And as if on cue, the national gas price average is the most expensive it’s been in six years.

Joshua Zuber is with AAA and says, “When you talk about the national average, we are at the highest price we’ve seen since 2014, according to AAA data. So, $3.04 for a gallon of regular unleaded on average, that’s up a penny from last week and we’re at $1.13 more than we were at this time last year.”

While it is certain that gas prices are climbing, we here in the Coastal Bend are faring better than most, according to Zuber. “Here in Corpus Christi, we’re well below the national average, coming in at $2.70 for a gallon of regular unleaded.”

Even so, paying that price can still lighten the wallet considerably.

While most of us are willing to pay what we have to in order to once again enjoy the freedom of the road, it does not mean that we will pay more than we need to.

Some tips for saving yourself some pain at the pump include looking for places will offer a discount if you are willing to pay cash for your purchase.

You can also download simple apps to your smartphone, like GasBuddy and AAA. That way, you’ll be able to see in real time who’s offering the best deals.

Perhaps the best ways to save a buck include sticking to the speed limit and maintaining a steady speed when on the highway. And, of course, doing a little preventive care on your car before you even get there.

“You want to make a good BET that that you’ll arrive safely,” says Zuber, “so check the Battery and Engine, as well as the Tires.”

Overall, easy ways to stay safe and help return the fun to summer.

