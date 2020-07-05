CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hugs, kisses and gifts - mother's deserve it all - especially on Mother's Day. For many, this holiday will be different.

For Roxanne Montalbo, taking a step back from traditional Mother's Day plans is for the best. Montalbo is a retail worker in Kingsville.

"It's always been like me and her my whole life, she's always been there, I've always been there," Montalbo said.

"[I'm] meeting and interacting with new people every single day and it's just not safe for me to go back knowing that my grandparents and my mom and her baby and my whole family is gonna be there and I don't want to accidentally infect any of them," Montalbo said.

With expired stay-at-home orders in Texas, is it safe to give mom a hug this Mother's Day? Dr. Surani, a professor at Texas A&M University says there are many things to think about before heading to mom and dad's.

First rule is simple. Dr. Surani says "if you are sick, do not visit." He says age is an important factor and anyone above 65 has a higher risk of getting COVID-19.

"If your parents or grandparents are elderly and they have a chronic disease, if you love them, then don't be near them," Dr. Surani added.

If visiting your mom this Mother's Day is absolutely necessary, Dr. Surani says you should follow these tips:

When you go and visit their home, make sure you take your shoes off, so that you don't contaminate their floors or any area.

If you are closer than 6 feet, make sure you wear the mask, if you really have to shake hands or pat on the back, wear gloves.

As for Roxanne, a 'Virtual Mother's Day Wish' will have to do for now. "I love you mom and Happy Mother's Day, she said.

