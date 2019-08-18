CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Data showed that Texas ranks highest for the number of fatal motorcycle crashes every year in the United States.

One of the most recent ones happened right here in Corpus Christi Friday claiming the life of one man.

Police said he was hit by a car while riding on Crosstown.

Tom Brown spoke with 3 News about tips for both riders and drivers to stay safe on the road.

Brown is the general manager of Coastal Cycle Academy where he teaches people how to ride motorcycles.

Brown said he's been riding ever since he was eight-years-old, and he says although it's fun if you're not being safe the outcome could be deadly.

Brown said at the beginning of his classes he tells people to drive a motorcycle as if they are invisible.

“It's riding in a defensive posture,” he said. “You have to be prepared to respond to someone else's actions on the road.”

Brown said just as cautious as a motorcyclist needs to be, everyone else on the road should be aware too.

“Pay attention to what's going on,” he said. “Put down the devices whatever it is you got in your hand. Your hands should be on the wheel, your attention should be on the traffic around you and drive with courtesy and cooperation with others.”

One thing that motorcyclist do have to worry about more than anyone else is protection.

Brown said all that is protecting a person on a bike is their gear so he stressed the importance of wearing a helmet and other safety equipment.

As far as the motorcycle accident that happened on Friday, CCPD said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.