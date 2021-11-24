Experts share tips to keep in mind when traveling this holiday season

We're in the midst of one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and many of you will be hitting the road to spend time with your loved ones for the holidays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You or someone you know may have spent a day or two this week traveling for the holiday by plane or by car and if you'll be traveling later tonight or even tomorrow there are a few tips to keep in mind especially when navigating through construction.

Whether you're driving somewhere in the Coastal Bend or somewhere a little further experts says it's important to slow down especially if you're going through a construction zone even if that zone is not active.

The Department of Public Safety says one of the most important things to bring with you is patience.

"If there's any type of construction that you know of or going on, you know there’s going to be some delays or backups,” said DPS Sgt. Nathan Brandley. “Leave earlier if you can. If not, just be patient, slow down. Make sure you're reading the signs going into those construction zones."

Sgt. Brandley says DPS officers will be out in big numbers over the holidays so be sure to always wear your seatbelt, respect the rules of the road and don't drink and drive.

Also be sure to put your phone down and focus on the road. The Texas Department of Transportation says during the holiday season they suspend main lane closures.

"By not having any of the main lanes closed that contributes to safety also mobility as I said you need to slow down in the work zone if we have those main lanes open in our work zones the traffic will move more evenly and faster," said Rickey Dailey with The Texas Department of Transportation Corpus Christi.

All the construction projects do not have main lane closures during the holiday, that started Wednesday morning and it will go through Sunday.