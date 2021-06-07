Tips to keep you cool as days get hotter in the Coastal Bend

Here are some signs your body will give you if you've been out in the sun too long without enough water breaks.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Summer doesn't officially start until June 20, but that summer-time heat is alive and well in the Coastal Bend right now. Before you head out and enjoy that sun, make sure you're prepared.

"Hydration, hydration, hydration," said Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District. "But, then the other thing, if you're going to be outside, then you need to wear your sunscreen. At least SPF 30, preferably 50."

But sunscreen can't be your only defense against the sun.

"The more coverage the better just to prevent sunburn," said Dr. Onufrak. "We see a few that will come into the ER where their main complaint is going to be a severe sunburn."

And even if you don't see the sun during the day, doesn't mean it's not there.

"People actually get burnt more just because their defenses are down, so they feel like since it's sunny, they don't have to wear a hat, they don't have to wear sunscreen," she added.

Here are the signs your body will give you if you've been out in the sun too long without enough water breaks:

"Dizziness, weakness, you can have the chest-pain, the shortness of breath. Watch if the kids, sometimes their face gets really flushed and really red, just be aware."

And don't forget about your pets. If the temperature outside is warm enough, it might be too hot to trot.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.