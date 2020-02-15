KENEDY COUNTY, Texas — DPS is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. 77, approximately 16 miles south of Kenedy County.
Officials say just after 10 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Ford F-150 was traveling south on U.S. 77 when the vehicle experienced a blow out on the passenger's rear tire.
The blowout caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway, flipping several times before hitting a tree.
According to DPS, 43-year-old Magdalena Escobedo, a resident of Corpus Christi, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two passengers in the Ford F-150 were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fatal crash is under investigation according to DPS, and more details will be revealed as more information becomes available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Death of missing SC 6-year-old Faye Swetlik under investigation
- Two homes struck by bullets in early-morning shooting
- Texas Medical Board suspends Corpus Christi physician medical license
- City Councilman Michael Hunter assaulted in downtown Corpus Christi