Trying to save at the pump? These tips can help you get the best fuel economy from your vehicle

Joshua Zuber with AAA said that using premium fuel when it is not called for is a common misconception.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There ae many myths on how to save on gas and one is the use of premium gas.

"If your vehicle doesn't require premium fuel you're not saving yourself any money by improving fuel economy or anything like that," Zuber said. "As a matter of fact AAA research has found unless your vehicle requires premium fuel that you actually won't improve your vehicles fuel economy by filling it up with premium, if it takes regular."

Zuber adds that the most effective way to save on gas is through your tires.

"I'm specifically talking about tire pressure. So tire pressure is vitally important, not only for safety, but to prevent issues with handling, steering, preventing a blow out, but also your fuel economy as well," Zuber said.

According to a study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the U.S. under inflation of the tire by 10% increases fuel consumption by two percent.

