Two areas in Corpus Christi have been hit the hardest by vandals, the Island, and the southside.

"Oh yes, oh yes, very angry," victim Cecilio Bueno said.

Bueno lives just off Rodd field road, he along with some of his neighbors woke up Sunday as victims of vandals.

"It was my car, both of his cars and the Perez' both of their cars were hit. so a total of one, two, three, four, five, six tires in all," Bueno said.

Residents in the quiet south side neighborhood tell 3News they've never had this happen in their area. Residents speculate it was kids out for a thrill or just vandals looking to do some damage.

"It's gonna be, I know with coaches he was looking at about 800 dollars, he's looking at over a thousand, and I'm looking at three hundred just for one tire so about two 2-thousand dollars worth of damage here for fun I guess in their eyes. Rudy: message to these punks whoever did this? Ah, cameras are out everywhere. I hope the cameras catch Y'all and we don't," Bueno said.

Meantime out on the island, more vandalism.

"This is the first time that we're had graffiti on any of the properties on this street. This is a very nice street. We love it here that's why we moved here," residents Fred Lindemann said.

Lindemann has lived on the island for eight years, and he has seen an uptick in crime.

"When we first got here, you could leave anything outside your doors open, as far as on your garage and nothing would ever be missing or stolen from your pr emesis, and within the last three years, we've had a big change. My truck has been broken into once. The neighbor's been broken into once. The other neighbor has been broken into once," Lindemann said.

Residents said they're increasing their security measures, adding more lighting and cameras as a to protect their possessions and their loved ones.

