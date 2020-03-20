CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Staff members from the TLC Medical Center loaded up their vehicles with pizza and pasta from Authentic New York Pizza Thursday and delivered it to the hard working employees at our local H-E-B, who continue to work around the clock to make sure stores are stocked with the items we need.

"Be generous and be kind," TLC Marketing Representative Annamarie Bellows said. "I think that's a good general rule at all times, but especially in times like this when so many people are scared and there's just no answers and we don't really know what's going to happen."

