Tuloso Midway ISD starts a new podcast to showcase students, staff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso Midway Independent School District is transforming their boardroom into the set of a new podcast and YouTube channel. It's called the TM Warrior 1 and its an initiative started by the district's superintendent, Dr. Rick Fernandez.

He said it is to primarily help provide information and showcase the students and staff within the school district. However, they might throw in a cooking recipe here or there.

According to Dr. Fernandez, they started the podcasts and video segments back in October 2020 and they've just completed their fifth episode.

"We like to have a lot of fun and I believe it gives us a little separation because you get to see who we are as a district," Dr. Fernandez said. "We had our athletic director share his story, students share their story, and you don't get to do that with social media with picture here or Facebook there."

"As far as we are aware, we are the first district to do something like this; Dr. Fernandez' ability as an innovator is really impressive," co-founder Ben Wiggins said.

Each episode is about 45 minutes to an hour long. The superintendent said that if you have an idea for a segment, just let his office know.

