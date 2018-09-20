Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Flint Hills Resources and the Nueces County Appraisal District have agreed to settle their legal dispute over property taxes.

That comes as good news for administrators in the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District who have had to do without that incoming revenue. The lawsuit resulted in the squeezing of the TMISD budget this year.

According to Chief Appaiser Ronnie Canales, the settlement means that Flint Hills will not have to pay the valuations imposed for the 2016 and 2017 tax years. The ongoing lawsuit had resulted in TMISD not getting about $1 million they had planned on getting from Flint Hills for this year's budget.

Superintendent Rodney Sumner said the settlement is good news because now the district can seek some state relief.

"Our state funding is based on our certified values, and the lower those values are, the more money the state normally gives us, and so we're hoping for that," Sumner said. "I don't know if it's going to be a dollar for dollar match. We really don't know because we've never had this happen before, but we're hopeful that we will be made whole or at least we'll get some additional funding from the state to make up for that lack of taxes being paid."

Back in August, because of the shortfall, the school board approved what Sumner called a "bare bones budget", which also prevented the district from paying teachers incentive raises.

A company statement said in part: "Flint Hills Resources was able to reach a resolution that will forego tax refunds from several taxing entities, even though we may have been entitled to them. Our primary goal was to be treated fairly and uniform with other local refineries."

Flint Hills is sending Tuloso-Midway an early tax payment in November to help with cash flow.

Ronnie Canales said the settlement will mean positive things for everyone involved.

