TEXAS — Texas' favorite grocery chain H-E-B was quick to address shoppers on Twitter Wednesday afternoon as they took to social media to complain of problems at the checkout line.

"Some H-E-B stores experienced an interruption in service at checkout, but the impacted stores will be back online in a few minutes," said Leslie Sweet with HEB. "All stores are open for business as we expect this interruption to be restored quickly."

H-E-B also responded to a few people on Twitter, stating staff members were working to resolve the issue, which was caused due to a system update.

Some of our stores may have had interruption in our service - which is being resolved now. — H-E-B (@HEB) September 26, 2018

Hello. We apologize for the inconvenience. Some of our stores are experiencing an unexpected delay at the check stand due to a system update. Stores experiencing a delay will be back online shortly. — H-E-B (@HEB) September 26, 2018

@KVUE HEBs computer system is down company wide pic.twitter.com/HSYqKo4LS5 — Robert Farmer (@rzfarmer) September 26, 2018

H-E-B did not specify how many stores were affected during the outage.

© 2018 KVUE-TV