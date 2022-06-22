Today marks 10 years since brutal attack of Kristene Chapa, Mollie Olgin in Portland park

Kristene Chapa's story of survival, strength and resilience, as well as the memory of Olgin, will be the focus of a new documentary set to be released this fall.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today marks a devastating anniversary for the Coastal Bend and one of its most resilient residents.

On June 22, 2012, a horrific attack took place at a Portland park. Kristene Chapa and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, were brutally assaulted and both were shot in the head and left for dead.

Chapa, the sole survivor, made a miraculous recovery.

Assumed to be a hate crime, the case resulted in public outrage and vigils for the LGBTQ+ community. Chapa has since dedicated herself to educating others on recovery and survival.

Chapa's story of survival, strength and resilience, as well as the memory of Olgin, will be the focus of a new documentary.

"Talking about the attack, it does trigger me, but I know that talking about it too can help others," Chapa previously told 3NEWS, and explained that over the years, that being accessible and communicative with other survivors of gun violence and sexual assault has become a personal priority for her.

"A bunch of people will message me and they're always surprised that I always message everyone back. I want them to know that they're not alone and they're loved and to never give up."

After the attack, Chapa has shared her story with the nation, including on stage at the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. She has appeared on NBC's Dateline and ABC's The View to share her story.

Chapa recently shared there are some exciting things happening in her life: her recent engagement to now fiancé and a key player in her support system, Alondra Nevares, a new book that's in the works, and that she's currently studying at Texas A&M Kingsville to become a speech therapist with a goal to graduate in a couple of years.

"I just want to help others in any way that I'm able," said Chapa.

The target release date for the documentary, directed by Charlie Minn, will be in the fall, either September or October.