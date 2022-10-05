Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Two Kentwood parents are facing charges in the death of their toddler son who died from a prescription medication overdose earlier this summer.

Back on June 23, the Kentwood Police Department responded to a home in the 400 block of Prince Albert St. SE to reports of a child not breathing.

Kaiden Wood, who was about a year-and-a-half old, died later that day.

During a search of the home, detectives found the home to be in general disarray, with what authorities described as "numerous hazardous items" throughout the house.

Three loose Wellbutrin (Bupropion) polls were found scattered in the living room, with two on the floor and one on the coffee table, authorities claim. Police found one and one-third Xanax pills on the kitchen counter, and a broken Acetaminophen pill on the floor in the hallway.

Detectives also found a soup pot filled with vomit and a marijuana pipe on the living room floor.

In the child's crib, detectives found a strawberry breeze vape pen.

Another search of the home found five uncapped needles stuck into a mattress.

Detectives said that Hope Marshall, the boy's mother, admitted the Wellbutrin found on the floor was hers and that she takes it with coffee each morning.

Kyle Wood, the boy's father, said he knew there were Wellbutrin pills scattered across the living room floor and that he had seen them on the ground before he went to bed.

The Medical Examiner's Office put together a toxicology report and an autopsy, which showed the boy died from acute Bupropion and Duloxetine toxicity.

Both are prescription antidepressants.

Hope Marshall and Kyle Wood are each facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in the death of their 17-month-old child.

