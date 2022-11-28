DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash

The three-year-old girl was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital after the crash last Monday and died the next night, DPS officials said.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning.

DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull out of a gas station when the car was t-boned by an oncoming Nissan on Monday, Nov. 21. DPS officials said the driver of the Hyundai tried to cross the southbound lane to turn north onto US-77 when it was hit by the driver of the Nissan, which was going southbound.

The impact of the crash caused the Hyundai to go airborne and spin several times, DPS officials said. The adults involved were taken to Christus Spohn Hospital and the child was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital. She died the next night, officials said.

The crash is still under investigation, DPS officials said. No other information was given.

