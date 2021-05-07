Truck carrying fireworks explodes in east Toledo neighborhood, injuring 3

Toledo Police and fire crews responded to the call around 10:22 p.m. on Berry Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were injured by fireworks after a U Haul truck with fireworks in it caught fire in east Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police and fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle fire on the 800 block of Berry Street around 10:22 p.m.

It's unknown how the U-Haul caught fire but it's believed a block party was happening nearby where fireworks were being set off.

All three people who were injured had to be taken to the hospital, two by life squad and one by a private vehicle.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Videos on social media show multiple, rapid-fire explosions that reach people's porches and send them scrambling for safety.