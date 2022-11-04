Top candidate for chief medical examiner declines offer

Dr. Scott Luzi intended to accept the offer before he was given a higher counter offer from his current employer.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top candidate for the chief medical examiner position for Nueces County has declined the job offer.

The job was offered to Dr. Scott Luzi, who currently lives in California.

Last month, 3News reported that Luzi intended to accept the offer before he was given a higher counter offer from his current employer. Luzi decided to stay in California.

Nueces County Commissioners are once again continuing the job search for a new chief medical examiner. Luzi's response will be heard during Wednesday's commissioner's court meeting. Luzi was one of two candidates for the job.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.