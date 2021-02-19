Top questions people ask about water boils

The boil applies even if your water is filtered and that includes the water and ice that comes from a line connected to your refrigerator.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Broken pipes and low water pressure brought on by the harsh winter weather that has invaded our state, is the perfect set-up for contaminants to slip into our tap water.

Drinking it without first taking a few precautions, could make you, your family and your pets sick. That has prompted Boil Water Advisories to be issued across the state – including in Corpus Christi and much of the surrounding area.

Using bottled water is a good option; without it, you’ll need to boil your tap water. But for how long? The City of Corpus Christi says bringing it to a rolling boil for two minutes should do the trick.

After that, let it cool and then store it in a covered container. That applies even if your water is filtered and includes the water and ice that comes from a line connected to your refrigerator.

Also, use boiled or bottled water when brushing your teeth, cleaning washable surfaces, and caring for your pets, as some of the same germs that might make us sick, can also affect them.

When it comes to showering, the Centers for Disease Control says you’ll be safe, as long as you don’t drink the water or let it get into your eyes.

And what about dishes? If you can, use disposable plates, cups and utensils, but a dishwasher with a sanitizing cycle is generally safe to run. If you need to do laundry, you’re okay there, too.

Of course, continuing to wash your hands during this pandemic is essential, and doing so for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm tap water, should be just fine.

