CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Spelling Bee season across the Coastal Bend, and on Wednesday Kiii News Anchor John-Thomas Kobos took part in judging at Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School.

Around 20 were in the running to be the top speller at Berlanga Elementary.

Mary Helen Berlanga herself, a former member of the State Board of Education, was at the event.

The winning word at the spelling bee was "supposedly." First place winner at the spelling bee was Heaven Leal, and runner up was Jaxon Cantu.