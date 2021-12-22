Dry Christmas tree contributes to house fire on Topeka St., officials say

Officials said to be sure to keep your real trees sufficiently watered because a tree can go up in flames in just seconds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A house fire in Corpus Christi Wednesday may have been ignited through a dry Christmas tree, officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department said.

No one was injured in the fire and the Christmas tree was quickly extinguished, but not before causing some damage to the home's living area.

The fire was reported to officials just after 1 p.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from the home and notified authorities.

Officials on scene are not sure if the family will be displaced due to the fire at this time.

Fire officials warn that dry trees can ignite quickly and said to be sure they are watered sufficiently.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.

