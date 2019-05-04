ROCKPORT, Texas — The annual Tour of Homes event will return to Rockport this weekend.

The Rockport Tour of Homes is a two-day event that features homes of Rockport art collectors and art studios who have paved the way to give the city their reputation as an art city.

The special event aims to raise money for a brand new Rockport Center for the Arts building since the original was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

The Rockport Tour of Homes is a chance to give back to the community and showcase local artists.

"Love all the artists here in Rockport. Everybody is special, they have their special touch, they have their special meanings to every artwork and painting that they do," volunteer Denise Smith said.

For more information, you can call the Rockport Center for the Arts at 361-729-5519.

Tour of Homes begins at 10 a.m. and admission is $20.