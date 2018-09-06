Imagine the Possibilities showcased ten available downtown properties for those who are interested in living, owning a business, or rehabilitating a historic property in downtown Corpus Christi.

The tour included buildings like the old Collectibles and the Woolworth building.

The event started at 702 N Chaparral St. and ended at Water Street Market with downtown development presentations by Christian Bernard and Richard Lomax.

The management district said businesses who have already taken advantage of old buildings downtown are the Toad Brewing, The Exchange, Urbana, BUS, and Goldfish.

