ROCKPORT, Texas — Patrick Rios, the mayor of Rockport, said most of the hotels there right now are down so far in occupancy that there are fewer than 10 people staying in those facilities.

Rios said he and Chamber of Commerce members met to discuss what to do about the severe drop in tourism. It was decided that the City needed to focus its attention on dealing with the threat that COVID-19 presents.

"While we won't tell anyone not to come, we're not encouraging visitors right now because of a variety of reasons," Rios said.

The mayor pointed out that store shelves were still pretty bare and that those tourists who normally come to Rockport are finding out that it might be better to stay in Houston or San Antonio for now.

