Businesses in Port Aransas that are back open following hurricane Harvey tell 3News the long Memorial Day weekend has been good to them.

Crowds of visitors flocked to mustang island to enjoy the three day weekend.

"Fishing, my kids came down from all parts of Texas," visitor Jerry Spears said.

Spears and his family are visiting from Floresville they know how far the town has come following Hurricane Harvey.

"Two months ago you would not have believed this place," Spears said.

The Memorial Day holiday is the unofficial kick off for businesses in town.

Down on Alister Street, Visitors can see plenty of American flags standing tall just like the citizens of this resilient coastal community.

Nine months since Harvey shop owners want visitors to know they are open for business.

The past few days have brought a steady stream of customers.

"This is the only store we have functioning and we got this one open for spring break," store clerk Valerie Hinojosa said.

"We are doing great, cannot complain at all," Chasity, paradise cart rentals said.

According to Chasity, this is her fourth summer in Port Aransas, and she lost her building during the storm.

"Knock on wood. I think we'll be okay. The beach didn't go anywhere. People come to see the beach. We'll be alright," Chasity said.

Local businesses hope the success they see Memorial Day weekend will reflect what they can expect the rest of the summer season.

