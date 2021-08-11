Tourism expected to increase in Port Aransas for the upcoming holiday season

President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau Brett Stawar said that hotel bookings are up 10-20 percent this year over last year for the holiday season.

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching and tourism experts say that it looks like it's going to be another very busy travel season.

Brett Stawar is the President and CEO of the Port Aransas Tourism Bureau. Stawar said that around town hotel bookings are up 10-20 percent this year over last year for the upcoming holiday season. He also said research shows that more people across the country plan on leaving home and visiting relatives this year.

"A lot of research out there is pointing us towards a healthy and robust economy in the coming months," Stawar said.

Due to holidays approaching travel is expected to increase, and Stawar anticipates the number of travelers will only keep growing this holiday season.

"70-percent of people feel comfortable going to visit or are saying they're going to visit friends and family this upcoming holiday season," Stawar said.

Stawar adds that Port Aransas will be open for business and are looking forward to a busy holiday season.

