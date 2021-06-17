Tourists flock to Corpus Christi as restrictions ease

Just this past Memorial Day more than 150,000 tourists spent time here over the four-day weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The number of tourist are said to be surging to pre-pandemic levels in Corpus Christi in what is already shaping up to be a red hot summer.

Local leaders are anticipating a busy Fourth of July weekend and that is good news for businesses and attractions alike who've struggled during the pandemic.

Just this past Memorial Day more than 150,000 tourists spent time here over the four-day weekend, that's according to Brett Oetting, the president and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi who said there are no signs of the trend slowing down.

"There's been two weekends since Memorial Day weekend, and we continue to see the same trends in short term rentals and hotels which is that we are continuing to outpace 2020 and we are looking more like 2019 which was a record year," said Oetting.

Corpus Christi is proving to be a top destination for day trippers even out-of-town fishermen.

In fact, Corpus Christi has just been named the top Fourth of July fishing destination in the U.S. by www.fishingbooker.com beating out places like Destin, Florida and Huntington Beach, California.

"I don't think anyone can argue how great our fishing is, and when you tie in an amazing annual festival like the Mayor's Big Bang, Corpus Christi is an easy choice," said Oetting.

Oetting said they've been promoting the city with an advertising campaign that invites folks to explore what they've dubbed the Gulf Coast Capital to let families outside the area know Corpus Christi is open for business.

They're also finding help with that in a unique way.

"We have some influencers in town right now with hundreds of thousands of Instagram and Tik Tok followers talking about Corpus Christi," said Oetting.

Social media influencers like the ccbucketlist is helping attract visitors by showcasing what the city has to offer, but the best tool Oetting said has always been word of mouth.

"Because your friends and family on social media see that and we want them to visit you and spend money while they are doing that," said Oetting.

