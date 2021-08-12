Toy distribution tradition continues in Flour Bluff

ESD #2 in Flour Bluff helped collect between 800-1000 toys.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For decades, tons of kids in Flour Bluff received brand new toys to reign in the holiday season.

For this parent, Santa came at the perfect time.

"She had surgery this past Monday, so she just came home today this afternoon and we had perfect timing for Santa," said one parent.

Its' all thanks to ESD #2 and the selfless donations from the community.

"Even when I was younger, they had all this going on, so it's nice to be able to carry on the tradition," said a parent of three.

"It's not just about Christmas and Santa Claus, but we're actually getting out and visiting with the public and it's actually a really good thing," said Wes Besada with ESD #2.

Anywhere between 800 to 1,000 toys were collected, and for some just getting one toy meant something special.

"One year, we gave a toy to a small child. The child was ecstatic, the father became emotional and wept and he was so appreciative because he had fallen on hard times and he felt like his ability to provide Christmas to his child was going to be limited and he stated how much of an impact our department had made on him and his family," Beseda added.