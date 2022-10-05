Toyota donates Corolla model to Del Mar's automotive technology program

The 2018 Corolla model will allow students to tap into technology that most drivers use on an everyday basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two local Toyota dealerships donated a Corolla to Del Mar College's Automotive Applied Technology Program.

While automobile donations may not be new things for Del Mar, the program receiving a model as new as a 2018 is.

The donation, made by AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi and Mike Shaw Toyota, will allow the students to be able to get hands-on experience fixing newer vehicle models as part of their training to become technicians and mechanics.

"We need to be able to train the students on the types of cars and technology that is currently out there," said Mary McQueen, Executive Director of Development for Del Mar College. "We have to be able to make sure that they have the tools that they need."

In addition to the car, an additional $15,000 donation will go toward scholarships. Del Mar's program allows students to graduate with a Toyota technician certification.

