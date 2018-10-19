Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — Kleberg Kenedy counties Toys for Tots broke a new fundraising record last night with their inaugural lip sync battle. The non-profit raised more than $8,000 during their holiday party kickoff.

Families, deputies, and border patrol participated in lip syncing classic songs. The audience voted for their favorite act by donating money during each performance.

This event kicks off their fundraising season providing toys to children throughout South Texas and into Bishop.

The winners from last night's event were J-Dean Craig and Ricki Cunningham.

Kiii is a proud sponsor of the Kleberg Kenedy Counties Toys for Tots program.

