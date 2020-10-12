Toys for Tots holiday toy drive kicks off

Lynette Hegeman' with Hunt Military Communities says folks all over the country are getting creative and donating toys online.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Toys for Tots and Hunt Military Communities joined forces to kick off their annual holiday toy drive.

The Toys for tots' program have been around for 73 years and is run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Lynette Hegeman with Hunt Military Communities says folks all over the U.S. are getting creative and donating toys online. She says this way you can stay safe while still giving.

“Just the spirit of giving and helping to brighten somebody's day. Throughout the country every year, there are families that are struggling financially and can’t get their children just one simple toy,” said Hegeman. “I think the mission of toys for tots is to be able to make sure that there's not one child that goes without getting a toy for Christmas, whether that's a military family or just even in the general public.”

One area drop-off location is in Kingsville at the Hunters Cove Apartments. Also, if you search on amazon, you can donate from there. Anyone who would like to donate can do so through December 20.

